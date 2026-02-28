Home

Gold and Silver prices may explode as Israel-US bomb Iran and Tehran hits back; check detailed report here

How will Israel-US attacks on Iran and Iran's counter attack on Dubai and other nations affect Gold and silver prices in India. Check detailed report here.

Gold and silver prices

Gold and silver prices amid Middle east conflict: As the tensions in Middle east rise with Iran’s counter attack and more possible attacks from Israel-US bloc, global commodity and stock market are set to witness a massive impact as they open on Monday morning. In the current scenario, the rising tensions between Israel and Iran have rattled global financial markets since Thursday, with Friday emerging as the worst-hit session so far. Moreover, as more countries get drawn into the conflict, fears of a wider war are intensifying. Amid this volatile situation, it is important to know what impact can be seen in the prices of Gold and Silver in India. Here are all the details you need to know about the expected impact of the recent Middle east tensions on Gold and silver prices in India.

How much Gold price hike can be expected?

Amid the turmoil, experts believe money could shift towards safe-haven assets like gold and silver. The impact of the Middle east tensions are expected to be huge as the ongoing war is likely to heighten global uncertainty, thereby forcing encouraging investors to seek safety in precious metals like gold and silver. In the present scenario, gold rates are currently facing resistance at $5,300 per ounce on the COMEX. Therefore, if gold manages to break above this hurdle, prices in India could climb to Rs 1,68,000 to Rs 1,70,000 per 10 grams.

How will silver prices react to Iran-Israel tensions?

Silver has also shown strong momentum. On Friday, silver prices on COMEX closed above $93 per ounce. Therefore, as per market experts quoted by various media reports, if the rate breaks and sustains above $95 per ounce, spot silver may regain the $100 per ounce mark. In that case, silver prices in India could touch Rs 3,00,000 per kilogram in the coming week.

What is happening in Middle East?

The United States and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iran on Saturday, significantly intensifying tensions in the Middle East. The Islamic Republic of Iran, in turn, launched ballistic missiles at Israel.

How has India reacted to Middle East tensions?

In view of the current regional situation, the Embassy of India in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) issued an urgent advisory, asking all Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines and advisories as and when issued by the UAE authorities and the Embassy, a report by IANS news agency said.

“The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai are continuing to function normally and will issue updates as necessary,” it said in its advisory.

