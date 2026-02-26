Home

Today Gold, Silver Rate February 26: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 16190 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,841 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 12, 143 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 16,189, which shows Re 1 change to Rs 16,190 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change 1 16,190 16,189 +1 8 1,29,520 1,29,512 +8 10 1,61,900 1,61,890 +10 100 16,19,000 16,18,900 +100

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 16,289 14,931 12,766 Mumbai 16,190 14,841 12,143 Delhi 16,205 14,856 12,158 Kolkata 16,190 14,841 12,143 Bangalore 16,190 14,841 12,143 Hyderabad 16,190 14,841 12,143 Kerala 16,190 14,841 12,143 Pune 16,190 14,841 12,143 Vadodara 16,195 14,846 12,148 Ahmedabad 16,195 14,846 12,148 Jaipur 16,205 14,856 12,158 Lucknow 16,205 14,856 12,158 Coimbatore 16,289 14,931 12,766 Madurai 16,289 14,931 12,766 Vijayawada 16,190 14,841 12,143 Patna 16,195 14,846 12,148 Nagpur 16,190 14,841 12,143 Chandigarh 16,205 14,856 12,158 Surat 16,195 14,846 12,148 Bhubaneswar 16,190 14,841 12,143

What are the silver rates alongside gold for February 26?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 284.90 per gram and Rs 2,84,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Today Silver Price Per Gram/Kg in India (INR)

Gram Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹) 1 284.90 285.00 -0.10 8 2,279.20 2,280.00 -0.80 10 2,849.00 2,850.00 -1.00 100 28,490.00 28,500.00 -10.00 1000 2,84,900.00 2,85,000.00 -100.00

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 Gram (₹) 100 Gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 2,951 29,510 2,95,100 Mumbai 2,849 28,490 2,84,900 Delhi 2,849 28,490 2,84,900 Kolkata 2,849 28,490 2,84,900 Bangalore 2,849 28,490 2,84,900 Hyderabad 2,951 29,510 2,95,100 Kerala 2,951 29,510 2,95,100 Pune 2,849 28,490 2,84,900 Vadodara 2,849 28,490 2,84,900 Ahmedabad 2,849 28,490 2,84,900

