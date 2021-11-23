New Delhi: In a huge relief for Delhiites, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Monday approved the shifting of all the services of the zonal revenue offices (ZRO) to the online M-Sewa app. This means that people will no longer have to stand in long queues to get new water and sewer connections, as everything will now be possible online.Also Read - Bodaki Will Be Known As Greater Noida Railway Station; All You Need To Know About Multimodal Transport Hub

The decision was taken after Delhi Health Minister and Delhi Jal Board Chairperson, Satyendar Jain, convened a meeting of the DJB on Monday, November 22nd. The board decided to take 20 services online to DJB’s M-sewa App. One of the major reliefs for the people of the capital is the facility of online application for new water or sewage connection. A decision has also been made to shift all the DJB zonal offices online and faceless. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Pratik, Karan, Tejasswi, Shamita and Nishant Get Mega Power After Being Named In Top 5

Jain made the announcement on Twitter. He tweeted, “Convened a board meeting of @DelhiJalBoard today. The board has decided to make all DJB zonal revenue offices faceless. All 20 services will gradually be shifted online to DJB’s M-sewa app. This step has been taken to ensure complete transparency within the system.” Also Read - Woman Living on Streets of Varanasi Speaks Fluent English, Claims She's A Computer Science Graduate | Watch

Convened a board meeting of @DelhiJalBoard today. The board has decided to make all DJB zonal revenue offices faceless. All 20 services will gradually be shifted online to DJB's M-sewa app. This step has been taken to ensure complete transparency within the system. pic.twitter.com/okd0Bm1p7y — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) November 22, 2021

Complete List Of Services That Will Be Offered Online

According to Jain’s tweet, there are 20 services that will be provided online on the M-sewa app. These include:

Applying for new water/ sewer connection

Applying for regularization of unauthorised water connection

Applying for disconnection

Applying for DJB water tanker

Viewing/ printing latest bill and others.

The complete list can be checked here:

According to Indian Express, Jain also said, “Help desks will be set up in every zone to help each and every citizen of Delhi avail online DJB services and register their grievances. Each zone will have a help desk to assist consumers in case they face any issue while availing online services.”