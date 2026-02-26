Home

News

Good news for flyers as DGCA revises air ticket cancellation rule, free cancellation will be applicable for...

Good news for flyers as DGCA revises air ticket cancellation rule, free cancellation will be applicable for…

In a big relief for flyers of India, the DGCA has revised air ticket cancellation rule where customers will be able to cancel their air tickets within 48 hours in case of booking.

File/Representational

DGCA big update: Good news for flyers as DGCA revises air ticket cancellation rule, no cancellation charges will be applicable for cancellations within 48 hours. It should be noted that the option would not be available for domestic flight bookings where the departure date is less than 7 days and in the case of international bookings, the departure date should be not less than 15 days. Here are all the details you need to know about the new air ticket cancellation rules released by DGCA.

What has DGCA announced in its recent notification?

Coming out with the amended norms that are more passenger-friendly, DGCA also said that airlines should not levy any additional charge for correction in the name of the same person when the error is pointed out by the passenger within 24 hours of making the booking, when the ticket is booked directly through the airline’s website.

“In case of purchase of ticket through travel agent/portal, onus of refund shall lie with the airlines as agents are their appointed representatives. The airlines shall ensure that the refund process is completed within 14 working days,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

New option for air passengers to book cancel air tickets?

Now, the airlines have been asked to provide ‘Look-in option’ for a period of 48 hours to passengers after booking tickets.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“During this period a passenger can cancel or amend the ticket without any additional charges, except for the normal prevailing fare for the revised flight for which the ticket is sought to be amended.

“This facility shall not be available for a flight whose departure is less than 7 days for domestic flight and 15 days for international flight from booking date when ticket is booked directly through airline website,” the regulator said.

Can flyers cancel tickets after 48 hours of ticket booking?

Beyond 48 hours of initial booking time, this option would not be available and the passenger would have to pay the relevant cancellation fees for amendment.

DGCA revises air ticket refund norms; no additional charges for changes within 48 hours of booking. Passengers can now cancel or change air tickets without paying an additional charge within 48 hours of making the bookings, subject to certain conditions, with the aviation… pic.twitter.com/8KnbOcHoUS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 26, 2026

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.