New Delhi: People who have not yet linked their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar, nothing for them to worry now as the Central Board of Direct Taxes has extended the deadline to do it. The deadline has been extended from December 31, 2019 to March 2020. An announcement to this effect was made by the CBDT on Monday.

“The due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar as specified under sub-section 2 of section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961 has been extended from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020,” the CBDT said.

The CBDT which frames policy for the I-T department stated that a notification has been issued in this regard.