Good News From ISRO: Aditya-L1 Sees Sun, Second Instrument Activated | Check Details
The Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment payload onboard India's Aditya-L1 satellite has started its operations. ISRO informed.
New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has shared good news with the countrymen that it has achieved another milestone as the Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) payload onboard the country’s solar mission – Aditya-L1 satellite has started its operations.
