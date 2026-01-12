Home

Good news for Uttar Pradesh as Ganga Expressway set to open next month; check route details

Connecting Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj, the Ganga Expressway is set to open soon.

Expressway- File image for representational purposes

Ganga Expressway update: In a matter of good news for the residents of Uttar Pradesh, Ganga Expressway, which is set to become India’s longest expressway, is all set to begin operations next month. As per media reports, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has indicated that trial runs of the FASTag-enabled toll booth systems are being conducted on the expressway and it is expecteGood news for Uttar Pradesh as Ganga Expressway set to open next month; check route detailsd to open for the public very soon. Here are all the details you need to know about the Ganga Expressway.

Why is the Ganga expressway important?

Stretching across a vast area, the Ganga expressway passes over 140 water bodies and has been built with a strong focus on connectivity and safety. As per media reports, the project includes seven road overbridges, 17 interchanges, 14 major bridges and 126 minor bridges. In addition, highlighting the scale and planning put behind it, the project includes 28 flyovers, 50 vehicle underpasses, 171 light vehicle underpasses, 160 small vehicle underpasses, a report by the Hindustan Times said.

When will Ganga expressway open for public?

As per media reports quoting senior officials, senior state government officials have confirmed that most of the work for the expressway is complete and only final touches remain. One of the most important aspects of the expressway is that once it’s opened, it is expected to significantly improve travel by reducing journey time for the commuters who are planning a travel using the route as it will connect Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

Also, not stopping here, the state government has taken an important step by signing an agreement to ensure long-term safety and comfort for commuters. In an agreement reached with ETH Zurich University and Switzerland-based RTDT Laboratories AG, it has been decided to use advanced artificial intelligence and sensor-based systems will be used on the expressway, thus helping in monitoring road quality and comfort.

