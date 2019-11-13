New Delhi: The Noida authority is all set to launch a residential plot scheme on November 15 in what could become the last chance to buy residential plots in Noida.

E-Bids will be invited for residential plots in Sectors: 11, 12, 15, 19, 23, 26, 27, 31, 34, 39, 40, 41, 44, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 61, 70, 71, 93 (B), 99, 105, 108, 122 .

The scheme opens on November 15 at 11 AM and closes on December 5, 5 PM. The plots will be allotted through e-bidding. Whosoever will place the highest bid will get the plot.

How to participate in the bidding:

Interested parties will need to sign up and obtain a user ID and password on the portal https://property.etender.sbi/SBI/ as well as remit E-Brochure document fee, EMD and processing fees through an online payment.

These plots either could not be sold in the past or the past allotment was cancelled on some technical grounds. This is part of the authorities Diwali scheme.

The e-auction comes at a time when the NCR’s real estate sector is witnessing a slump. According to a report, NCR has the second-highest number of unsold ready-to-move-in housing units among the leading cities in India — at 16,500. Noida has 2,000 available flats, said the report.