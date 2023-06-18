Google Announces Closure Of Its Album Archive Service From Next Month

The company has now asked users to use Takeout to download a copy of their Album Archive data.

Users can now view and manage content using other Google products, such as Blogger for managing image content. (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Google has stated that the Album Archive will be discontinued on July 19. The Google Album Archive service allowed users to see and manage album content from a few of its products.

Now, the firm is requesting that users download a copy of their Album Archive data using Takeout.

“After July 19, 2023, the Google Album Archive won’t be available. Until then, you can use Takeout to download a copy of your Album Archive data,” according to Google’s support page.

Album Archive Will Be Deleted Starting July 19

The company also said that content that’s only available in Album Archive will be deleted starting July 19, including — rare cases like small thumbnail photos and album comments or likes, some Google Hangouts data from Album Archive, and background images uploaded in the Gmail theme picker before 2018.

Users can now view and manage content using other Google products, such as Blogger for managing image content, Google Account for managing past and present profile photos, Google Photos for managing photo albums, and Hangouts for downloading Takeout attachments from Hangouts.

Google Shutting Down Third-Party Google Assistant Notes & Lists Integration

Meanwhile, Google will be shutting down the third-party Google Assistant Notes & Lists integration on June 20.

Users have long had the option in Google Assistant settings to select a Notes & Lists provider for voice commands that allow you to create or edit a list/note on speakers and Smart Displays.

