Home

News

Bank Servers Faces Technical Glitch, Netizens Claim Failure of UPI Transaction

Bank Servers Faces Technical Glitch, Netizens Claim Failure of UPI Transaction

Users of HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank, and others have reported encountering server issues while attempting UPI payments.

New Delhi: Bank servers on Tuesday reported a nationwide technical glitch that affected the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions. Downdetector, a website monitoring service issues, received reports regarding ongoing outages affecting UPI, as well as Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and other banks.

Trending Now

Social media platforms, especially X, were flooded with reports from users detailing these disruptions. Many users were encountering difficulties with UPI payments through popular apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, BHIM and Paytm.

You may like to read

This issue has persisted for several hours, with reports dating back roughly three to four hours on the microblogging platform X. Users of HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank, and others have reported encountering server issues while attempting UPI payments.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.