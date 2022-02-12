Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday ‘prorogued’ the assembly based on the state government’s recommendation. Dhankhar, who has been engaged in a tussle with the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government since he assumed the chair of the governor on July 30, 2019, in a tweet said that he prorogued the Assembly from February 12.Also Read - Abhishek Banerjee Likley To Leave TMC's Organisational Responsibilities: Report

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by sub-clause (a) of clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution, I, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of the State of West Bengal, hereby prorogue the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from 12 February 2022,” he tweeted. Also Read - When And How Will Primary Schools Reopen in Bengal? CM Mamata Responds

WB Guv: In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by sub-clause (a) of clause (2) of article 174 of the Constitution, I, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of the State of West Bengal, hereby prorogue the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from 12 February, 2022. pic.twitter.com/dtdHMivIup — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) February 12, 2022

What Does Prorogation Mean?

Prorogation is discontinuing a session of Parliament or a legislative assembly without dissolving it. Following this move, the state government will have to take permission from the Governor to commence the next assembly session and it would have to begin with Governor’s speech.

State government sources told news agency PTI that Dhankhar prorogued the Assembly on advice of the state Cabinet. Reacting to the development, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “The governor did not take the decision on his own initiative. He has prorogued the Assembly following the recommendation of the Cabinet. There is no confusion in it.”

The Budget session of the West Bengal Assembly was scheduled to commence either in February or March following the ongoing civic body polls in the state. As per an Indian Express report, the Trinamool Congress government was contemplating on bringing a motion against West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar during the upcoming session, accusing him of interfering in the day-to-today activities of the state government.

(With PTI inputs)