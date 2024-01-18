Govt Approves Creation of Posts for 16th Finance Commission | Check Other Key Decisions Here

Home

The Union Cabinet has approved the creation of three posts at the level of Joint Secretary for the 16th Finance Commission.

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved the creation of three posts at the level of Joint Secretary for the 16th Finance Commission. The three posts approved by the cabinet include–two posts of Joint Secretary and one post of Economic Adviser, the government said in a statement on January 18.

The newly created posts are required to assist the commission in carrying out its functions. All other posts in the commission have already been created as per the delegated powers, it said.

Here are some of the key decisions:

Cabinet on November 29 had approved the terms of reference for the 16th Finance Commission

The recommendations of the commission, which will be notified in due course, will cover a period of five years starting April 1, 2026.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved equity investments of Rs 5,607 crore by state-owned South Eastern Coalfields and Mahanadi Coalfields to set up two thermal power projects with total generation capacities of 2,260 MW.

South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) will set up a 660 MW thermal power plant through a joint venture of SECL and MPPGCL.

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) will set up a 2×800 MW thermal power plant through Mahanadi Basin Power Ltd (MBPL – a subsidiary of MCL).

There will be an equity capital of Rs 823 crore (plus or minus 20 per cent) by SECL with an estimated project capex of Rs 5,600 crore (accuracy of plus or minus 20 per cent) for the proposed 660 MW supercritical thermal power plant through JV of SECL and MPPGCL at Amarkantak Thermal Power Station in Madhya Pradesh.

The CCEA has approved an investment of Rs 4,784 crore equity capital (plus or minus 20 per cent) by MCL for the proposed 2×800 MW supercritical thermal power plant in Sundargarh District, Odisha, with an estimated project capex of Rs 15,947 crore (accuracy of plus or minus 20 per cent) through MBPL.

The Union Cabinet has approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the medical product regulation with the Dominican Republic in order to tackle issues of substandard, falsified medicines moving in the international markets.

The MoUs were signed on October 4 during a meeting between Raquel Pena Rodriguez, the Vice President of the Dominican Republic, and India’s Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar here in the national capital.

“The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, The Republic of India and Directorate General for Medicine, Foods and Sanitary Products Organizations of Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistant of Dominican Republic on cooperation in the field of Medical Products Regulation,” the government said on Thursday.

According to the government, the MoU will promote the exchange of information and cooperation in areas pertinent to medical products and relevant administrative and regulatory matters within the jurisdiction of the parties. In order to tackle issues of substandard, falsified medicines moving in the international markets, interaction amongst regulatory agencies is facilitated through the signing of the MoU.

“Convergence in the regulatory practices could helping increasing export of medicines from India and consequentially help in better employment opportunities for educated professionals in the Pharmaceutical sector,” it said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.