New Delhi: The government of India has received about Rs 307 crore as dividend tranche from Oil India Ltd and Rs 20 crore from MSTC, according to Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). At 12:33 pm IST, Oil India was trading 2.40 points or 1.27 per cent down at 187.10 today and MSTC was trading 0.30 points or 0.11 per cent down at 271.60.

Last week, DIPAM said the government received Rs 81 crore and Rs 31 crore from IRCTC and Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Co Ltd respectively as dividend tranches. On the same day, in a separate statement, DIPAM said government received about Rs 604 crore, Rs 450 crore and Rs 37 crore from SAIL, HUDCO and REL respectively as dividend tranches. On September 30, DIPAM said that the government received about Rs. 1322 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd as dividend tranche.

WHAT IS A DIVIDEND?

A dividend is a distribution of corporate profit to qualified shareholders, as per the decision of the board of directors. Cash dividends are the most common form of dividend but there are stock dividends too. Dividend yield is the dividend per share, and expressed as a percentage of a company's share price.