New Delhi: A government-appointed committee of doctors and scientists on Sunday warned of a rapid surge of 26 lakh Coronavirus cases within a month if people show laxity in following COVID-19 protocol during the upcoming festive season and winter days. The cases can go "up to 26 lakh cases within a month", the panel asserted.

Here are top points from this big story:

1) The 10-member panel led by Niti Aayog Member V K Paul also said that the possibility of a second wave of infections in the winter season can't be ruled out even as he acknowledged that the cases have gone down in the last three weeks.

2) The authorities are fearing that the upcoming festive season may increase susceptibility to the infection as people tend to gather in crowds that can in turn send social-distancing measures for a toss.

3) The panel also pointed out that district-level and higher-level lockdowns are not much effective now.

4) The committee also underlined that 30 per cent of the population in India has developed immunity against the deadly infection.

5) India has crossed the COVID-19 peak and should be able to contain the spread of virus by the end of February 2021, the panel said, adding, that any complicity in following COVID-19 norms can exacerbate the pandemic.

6) The government on Sunday admitted for the first time that India is witnessing the community transmission stage of Coronavirus infection. However, it maintained that community transmission is limited to certain districts and is not happening across the country.

8) Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assured that no mutation of the virus has been detected as of yet. Notably, any major mutation in the virus can hinder the ongoing process of the vaccine development. The assurance came a day after the Central government said that two pan-India studies on the genome of the COVID-19 virus in India suggest it is genetically stable and has shown no major mutation

9) Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech are expected to begin late-stage clinical trials of intranasal Covid-19 vaccines in the coming months once they receive regulatory approval, the health minister said.

10) The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,14,031, the health ministry’s data showed. The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day.