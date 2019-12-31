New Delhi: With the focus on the infrastructural development of the country in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday stated that the Central government has plans to implement infrastructure projects worth Rs 102 lakh crore in the next five years.

Sitharaman further stated that both Centre and state governments together have spent Rs 51 lakh crore in the last 6 years. However, the government is committing another Rs 100 lakh crore.

She said that in the NIP mechanism as of now, the Centre’s share will be 39%, states share 39% and private sector share will be 22%. She also hoped that the private share to increase to 30% by 2025.