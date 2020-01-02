New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched five Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Young Scientists Laboratories in Bengaluru and said the government at the Centre is always ready to support scientists and innovators of the country at every step.

“As the Prime Minister of the country, I want to say that the government is ready to support the scientists and innovators of the country at every step,” PM Narendra Modi said after launching the laboratories in Bengaluru.

PM Narendra Modi in Bengaluru: As the Prime Minister of the country, I want to say that the government is ready to support the scientists and innovators of the country at every step. pic.twitter.com/uD88DMW2qv — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2020

He also felt satisfied with the work being done on the suggestion of setting up five laboratories in the field of Advanced Technologies.

“I am satisfied that work was done sincerely on the suggestion of setting up five laboratories in the field of Advanced Technologies and today five such institutes are coming up in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai” he further added.

PM Modi in Bengaluru: I am satisfied that work was done sincerely on the suggestion of setting up 5 labs in the field of Advanced Technologies and today five such institutes are coming up in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/0gvUAdueLp — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2020

PM Modi said these labs won’t just test technology, but will also test the temperament and patience of our young scientists. “You must be inspired by the positivity and purpose,” he said.