Govt Tells IOA To Form Ad-hoc Panel to Run WFI, JP Nadda Meets Brij Bhushan Singh | Top Updates

Wrestlers like Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan and the case is being heard in the Delhi High Court.

New Delhi: The Union Sports Ministry on Sunday told the PT Usha-led Indian Olympic Association (IOA) must set up an ad-hoc panel to manage the day-to-day affairs at the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). This comes after the government suspended WFI’s newly elected governing body until further orders.

“…This requires for immediate and stringent corrective measures to uphold the principles of good governance in sports organizations, and thus, now it becomes incumbent on part of the IOA to to make suitable arrangements for the interim for managing the affairs of WFI so that sportspersons of wrestling discipline do not suffer in any manner and the principle of good governance in the sports body do not get jeopardised,” Tarun Pareek, Under Secretary to the Government of India, wrote in the letter, addressed to the IOA President.

The letter further stated: “In view of the above, it is requested that an Ad-Hoc Committee may be constituted by the IOA to manage and control the affairs of WFI, as per the defined role of the NSFs (national sports federations) in the National Sports Development Code of India-2011, with immediate effect, until further orders.”

Wrestling Federation Row: Here are the top updates

The Anurag Thakur-led ministry suspended the new governing body – it was elected on Thursday

Sanjay Singh, the new WFI chief, is considered a ‘proxy’ of his predecessor, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a Member of Parliament (MP) from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP chief J P Nadda on Sunday summoned party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for a meeting

The former WFI chief has denied the allegations against him and claimed that he was being targeted under a conspiracy by Congress leaders.

Singh’s brusque manners are seen by many in the party as an avoidable cause of confrontation, and his announcement may help calm the waters, party sources said.

The Thakur leader from eastern Uttar Pradesh is, however, an influential figure in several constituencies and enjoys considerable support.

The Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the WFI till further orders after the newly-elected body made a “hasty announcement” of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals “without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers” for preparations.

The ministry also said the new body was working under the “complete control of former (WFI) office-bearers”, which was not in conformity with the National Sports Code.

Opposition leaders, however, said the government’s decision was not enough to give justice to protesting wrestlers and questioned why a loyalist of the former WFI president was allowed to contest the election to the sports body in the first place.

