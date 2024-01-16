Home

News

Govt To Set Up ‘War Rooms’ At Six Metro Airports To Deal With Fog-related Flight Hassles

Govt To Set Up ‘War Rooms’ At Six Metro Airports To Deal With Fog-related Flight Hassles

A CAT III landing is a precision approach that allows aircraft to land safely in low-visibility conditions

Delhi Flights Delayed, Cancelled Due To Weather (Representative Image)

New Delhi: A day after issuing the standard operating procedures to mitigate the fog-induced flight disruptions, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday sought incidence reporting — thrice daily — from all the six metro airports. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in a post on X on Tuesday said ‘War Rooms’ will be set up by airports and airline operators at the six metro airports to address any issues with regard to passenger inconvenience with immediacy.

Trending Now

In view of the fog-induced disruptions, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on mitigating passenger inconvenience were issued yesterday to all the airlines. 1. In addition to these SOPs, we have sought incidence reporting thrice daily for all the 6 metro airports. 2.… https://t.co/346YXjxGdH — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) January 16, 2024

You may like to read

Also, sufficient Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) manpower availability will also be ensured round-the-clock.

The minister further said that runway RWY 29L at Delhi Airport has been made CAT III operational today. A CAT III landing is a precision approach that allows aircraft to land safely in low-visibility conditions.

“Operationalization of RWY 10/28 as CAT III at Delhi Airport after re-carpeting will also be undertaken,” the X post added.

Over 600 Flights Delayed In Last 72 Hours

Delhi has been witnessing unprecedented fog wherein visibility fluctuated for several hours, and at times, dropped to zero.

In the past 72 hours, over 600 flights, both domestic and international were delayed due to the severe weather conditions.

“It is my earnest request to all travellers to bear with us during this difficult period. All stakeholders are trying their best to minimize passenger inconvenience. Incidences of unruly behaviour amidst this are unacceptable, and will be dealt with strongly in line with the existing legal provisions,” Scindia had said in a post on ‘X’ on Monday.

“I would like to assure everyone that all stakeholders are working round the clock to minimise the fog-related impact,” the minister had further written.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.