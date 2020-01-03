New Delhi: At a time when there are growing protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a massive pro-CAA rally in Jodhpur and slammed the Congress for spreading misinformation regarding the legislation.

“Even if all these parties come together, the BJP will not move back even an inch on this issue of Citizenship Amendment Act. You can spread as much misinformation as you want,” the Union Home Minister stated.

He also came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for leading protest rallies against the CAA in the national capital and asked Rahul to read the Citizenship law and come to him for open discussion on the topic.

“Rahul Baba has read the law, so now come to discuss the law anywhere with me. If you have not read it, I translate it in Italian language and send it to you, read it,” he said.