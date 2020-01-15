New Delhi: With the objective to reach out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir about the developmental policies of the Central government, a group of 36 members of the Union Council of Ministers have on Wednesday planned to visit the UT later this week.

During the visit, the ministers will spread words about the Central government’s policies, particularly those taken in the last five months after the abrogation of Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

This will be the first visit of the Union Ministers as a group after the Centre on August 5 revoked Article 370 and bifurcated the Valley into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The development comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah took the initiative to make the people of both the UTs aware about the government policies they were earlier deprived of.

The whole visit of the Union Ministers will be coordinated by the Union Home Ministry. As per updates, the group of Central ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir, including sensitive areas in the Valley, starting from January 18.

They will visit a number of districts and crucial areas in both the UTs between January 18 and January 24.

Prior to their visit, Minister of State for Home G Kishen Reddy has written a letter to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and informed him about the scheduled visit.

Among the group of ministers, Union Minister Smriti Irani will visit Katra and Panthal areas in Reasi district on January 19, while Piyush Goyal will make a visit to Srinagar.

However, this will be the second round of visit to Jammu and Kashmir by Union ministers after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year.