Gujarat Class 12 Result 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSEB) is likely to announce the Gujarat Board HSC Results by end of this month (May). According to the sources, the scorecards are likely to be released by the end of this month.Also Read - GSEB Board Exams 2022 Schedule Released: Check Datesheet Details Here

The candidates who have appeared for the examination must note that soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. gseb.org. The result will not be available on any other websites. Also Read - Gujarat GSEB Class 12 Practical Exam Hall Ticket 2021 RELEASED At gsebeservice.com | DIRECT LINK HERE

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results: Also Read - Gujarat 10th and 12th Board Exam 2021 Time Table Released at gseb.org, Check GSEB SSC and HSC Science and General Stream Date Sheet

Go to the official site of GSEB on gseb.org Click on Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 link for Science, Commerce, Arts, Vocational course available on the home page Enter the login details and click on submit Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Gujarat Board HSC Results: Key Details