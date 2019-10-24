New Delhi: The counting of votes for the byelections held on October 21 for the six Gujarat Assembly constituencies – Tharad, Radhanpur, Kheralu, Bayad, Amraiwadi and Lunawada will begin at 8 am today.

A 53.68 per cent turnout was recorded in the byelections to six Assembly constituencies in Gujarat on Monday and a total of 42 candidates are in the fray for the bypolls.

Byelections were necessitated in Radhanpur and Bayad due to the resignations of sitting Congress MLAs Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP. Besides, bypolls in Tharad, Lunawada, Kheralu and Amraiwadi became necesasry after the BJP MLAs of these seats got elected to the Lok Sabha.

The BJP has fielded Jivrajbhai Patel in Tharad, Jignesh Sevak in Lunawada, Ajmalbhai Thakor in Kheralu and Jagdish Patel in Amraiwadi.

The Congress has nominated Gulabsinh Rajput from Tharad, Raghubhai Desai from Radhanpur, Babuji Thakor from Kheralu, Jasubhai Patel from Bayad, Dharmendra Patel from Amraiwadi and Gulabsinh Chauhan from Lunawada.