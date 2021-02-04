GSEB SSC and HSC Time Table 2021 Released: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has formally released the Gujarat 10th and 12th Board Exam 2021 Time Table for the upcoming board exams. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now check the SSC and HSC Science and General Stream Date Sheets on the official website of the board i.e. gseb.org. The candidates can also download the GSEB class 10 and Class 12 Science and General Stream Date Sheets by clicking on the link given below. Also Read - GSEB HSC Board Exam 2021: Gujarat Board to hold Class 12 Practical Exam for Science Stream Students from March 30

According to the detailed exam schedule released by the Gujarat Board, the GSEB SSC and HSC Exams 2021 are scheduled to be held in the month of May 2021.

The exam for Class 10 i.e. SSC Exams are scheduled to be held from 10th to 20th May 2021 whereas Class 12 / HSC Science exams are to be held from 10th to 21st May 2021 in the evening shift i.e. from 3 PM to 6 PM.

GSEB HSC Sankrit Madhyama Board Exam 2021 will be held from 17th to 24th May 2021, whereas the HSC General Stream Exam will be held from 10th May to 25th May.

For the convenience of the students, we have given the timetable below: