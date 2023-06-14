Earthquake Hits Gujarat’s Kutch Ahead Of Cyclone Biparjoy’s Landfall

A mild tremor measuring 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Gujarat's Kutch district, day ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy's scheduled landfall in the region.

New Delhi: A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Kutch district of Gujarat on Wednesday evening, a day before Cyclone Biparjoy is scheduled to make landfall in the region.

According to the Institute of Seismological Research at Gandhinagar, the mild tremor, which registered 3.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale, hit at 5:05 PM at a distance of 5 km West South West (WSW) of Bhachau region in Gujarat’s Kutch district.

However, no casualties or damage to property has been reported as of yet.

Kutch district is located in what seismologists categorize as a “very high risk” seismic zone and often witnesses low-intensity earthquakes on a regular basis.

In 2001, a massive earthquake, recorded as the third largest and the second most destructive in India’s history over the last 200 years, killed over 25,000 people and left over 1.67 lakh others injured. The earthquake also caused wanton destruct and razed a majority of towns and villages in the coastal district, leaving over a million people homeless, according to official statistics.

IMD issues red alert

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the Saurashtra, Dwarka and Kutch coasts in Gujarat as Cyclone Biparjoy readies to make landfall over these areas.

In a statement, the IMD has warned that Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to cross Saurashtra-Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts around the afternoon of June 15 as a “very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS)” which is expected to wreak massive damage as it makes landfall.

A heavy rainfall warning has also been issued for several states that are likely come under the cyclonic storm’s ambit.

On Saturday, massive tidal waves smashed into the Ganpatipule area in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri following which the IMD issued a warning.

The IMD had said that Cyclone Biparjoy was likely to move nearly northward till the morning of June 14, then move north-northeast wards and “cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) around noon of June 15.

Eighteen NDRF teams have been placed on standby in Gujarat in anticipation of the devastation Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to wreak. Four of those teams have been deployed in Kutch district while three each have been set up in Rajkot and Devbhumi Dwarka. Two NDRF teams have been posted in Jamnagar, while one each is in Porbandar, Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Morbi, Valsad and Gandhinagar.

At least 50,000 people living in Gujarat’s eight coastal districts have been evacuated as Cyclone Biparjoy inches closer.

