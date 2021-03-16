New Delhi: Days after being inoculated for the coronavirus, Gujarat Minister Ishwarsinh Patel has tested positive for the deadly infection. The minister had taken jab on March 13. Taking to Twitter, he informed that he has tested positive for the virus. He also appealed to those who came in his contact to get themselves tested for the coronavirus. “Today my corona test came positive. I wish you all the best and I am currently in good health. As a precautionary measure, I urge all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days to get tested for corona,” he said in a tweet in Gujarati. Also Read - Ind vs Eng: Remaining 3 T20Is in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat climbed to 2,79,097 after 890 people tested positive yesterday. The death toll stands at 4,425.

Speaking to PTI, a state government official said that 1,07,323 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, including 89,138 in the senior citizen and 45 years plus with comorbidities groups.

So far, 20,69,918 people have got the first dose of the vaccine and 5,15,842 have received the second dose.

Neighbouring Dadra and NagarHaveli, Daman and Diu recorded two new cases and two recoveries, both in Daman, taking the COVID-19 cases in the UT to 3,411 and recoveries to 3,379.

The death toll in the UT is two and the active caseload stands at 30, an official said.