New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar of Gujarat. This special visit took place on the 69th birthday of the prime minister.
Here are some snaps from PM Modi’s visit to his mother’s residence in Gandhinagar:
PM Modi interacts with his mother Heeraben at her residence on his birthday. Photo Credit: ANI
PM Modi receives blessings from his mother on his special day. Photo Credit: ANI
PM Modi has lunch with his mother Heeraben on his birthday. Photo Credit: ANI.