Home

News

Gujarat Rains: Galteshwar Bridge Submerged After Water Released from Machhannala Dam | Watch

Gujarat Rains: Galteshwar Bridge Submerged After Water Released from Machhannala Dam | Watch

Several areas in Bharuch city and tehsil and many localities and villages in Ankleshwar are still under knee-deep water even though the water level has been decreasing slowly since Monday morning.

Gujarat Rains: Following the heavy rains in Gujarat, Galteshwar Bridge in Kheda was submerged on Monday after water was released from Machhannala dam in Dahod. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe rain in Gujarat through September 20. IMD issued a Red Alert for Gujarat in its most recent forecast and forecasted severe precipitation there that could exceed 8 inches (204 mm).

Trending Now

With heavy rain lashing Gujarat since Sunday, 11,900 people living in low-lying areas in Vadodara, Bharuch, Narmada, Dahod, Panchmahal, Anand and Gandhinagar districts have been shifted to shelter homes while 270 stranded citizens were rescued.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Galteshwar Bridge in Gujarat’s Kheda was submerged today after water was released from Machhannala dam in Dahod following heavy rains in the area pic.twitter.com/mWMM3fOpuL — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2023

In a statement, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said work is on to clear roads by removing fallen trees.

According to officials, more than 6,000 people living along the banks of the Narmada river in Bharuch district have been shifted to safer places in the last two days after the water level rose to 40 feet due to discharge from the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

Several areas in Bharuch city and tehsil and many localities and villages in Ankleshwar are still under knee-deep water even though the water level has been decreasing slowly since Monday morning.

The current water level of the Narmada river is 37.72 feet, nearly 10 feet above the danger mark of 28 feet, at the Golden Bridge that connects Ankleshwar to Bharuch, said an official of Bharuch District Emergency Response Centre (BDERC).

On Sunday, the water level of the river went up to 40 feet at the bridge due to heavy discharge of water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam (SSD) located upstream.

Dandiya Bazaar and other areas in Bharuch city, and several societies and villages in Ankleshwar city and taluka are still inundated in knee-deep water. The situation is improving gradually as water is slowly decreasing, the BDERC official said.

In view of heavy rains in different parts of Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said he has been in constant touch with collectors of the affected districts.

“Relief and rescue operations are being carried out wherever needed with the help of 10 teams of both NDRF and SDRF. In all, nearly 11,900 persons living in low-lying areas of Vadodara, Bharuch, Narmada, Dahod, Panchmahal, Anand and Gandhinagar districts were shifted to shelter homes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES