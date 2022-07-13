Ahmedabad/Gujarat: Though the incessant downpour witnessed across Gujarat in the past one week has receded in several parts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for 5 districts predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall. For the unversed, the weather department has issued a red alert for—Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Dang, Valsad and Navsari.Also Read - Gujarat Rains: Heavy Rain Causes Flood-Like Situation In Rajkot, Ahmedabad | Watch
Gujarat Rains: Key Points
- In the last 24 hours, heavy showers have claimed 14 lives in parts of south Gujarat and Kutch-Saurashtra regions.
- Till now, 83 people have lost their lives in Gujarat with the highest number of deaths occuring due to lightning.
- So far, 31,035 citizens have been relocated to safer places. Of these, 21,094 are still in shelters while 9,848 have returned to their homes after the water level reduced.
- Speaking to reporters, state Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi asserted that 3 National Highways in Kutch, Navsari and Dang districts were blocked due to damage caused by rains. Fifty one state highways and over 400 panchayat roads have also been damaged.
- 21 reservoirs in the state are more than 100 per cent full as they are filled with rainwater.
- Moreover, 30 reservoirs are 70 to 100 per cent full, 27 reservoirs 50 to 70 per cent, 51 reservoirs 25 to 50 per cent while 77 reservoirs are less than 25 per cent full.
- Teams of NDRF and SDRF, local police and administration in collaboration with local youth rescued more than 110 civilians and four animals trapped in water in various villages of Bhuj, Nakhtrana, Lakhpat, Abdasa, Mundra and Mandvi talukas in Kutch district.