New Delhi: Amid rising demand from students to postpone Gujarat University Exam 2022, the varsity administration is reportedly mulling to reconsider its decision to hold the GU 2nd Semester Exam 2022. The exams which were scheduled to be held from May 26, 2022, are expected to be deferred till June.

Quoting varsity sources, the university administration has hinted that the Gujarat University 2nd Semester Exam 2022 may be delayed. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now as the final word from the varsity administration in this regard is still awaited.

Gujarat State Principals’ Association Writes to VC

The development comes after representation by the Gujarat State Principals' Association wrote a letter to the vice chancellor of the university. In the letter, the association had stated that around 1 lakh students of arts, commerce, science and BEd, law and BBA and BCA need more time to make preparations for the 2nd Semester Exams.

The association also underlined that colleges who would be conducting the GU 2nd Semester Exam 2022 will also need some extra time to make the necessary arrangements including logistical arrangements, spaced seating arrangements, supervision staff and others.