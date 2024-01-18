Home

Vadodara Boat Tragedy: PM Modi Says ‘Distressed’ By Loss Of Lives, Announces Ex-Gratia

In a tragic incident, two teachers and fourteen students died after a boat overturned in the Harni lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat on Thursday.

People gather during a rescue and search operation after a boat overturned in a lake, in Vadodara, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Vadodara Boat Tragedy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic capsizing of a picnic boat in the Harni lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat which left at least 16 people, including 14 children, dead.

In a post on his official X handle, the Prime Minister said he was “distressed” by the loss lives in the tragic incident. “Distressed by the loss of lives to a boat capsizing at the Harni lake in Vadodara. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover soon,” PM Modi wrote.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each for families of the deceased and said that the local administration is providing every possible assistance to the affected.

“The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” the PM further said.

Vadodara Boat Tragedy

According to officials, two teachers and fourteen students died after a boat overturned in the Harni lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat on Thursday. They said that those on board the ill-fated boat were on a picnic when the tragedy occurred at the lake in the afternoon.

“Sixteen persons, comprising 14 students and two teachers, died in the boat capsizing incident. One student who was rescued has been admitted in SSG Hospital,” a Harni police station official said.

National Disaster Response Force officials said four persons were still missing and the search and rescue operation at the site was continuing.

Earlier, officials had said there were 27 persons on board, comprising 23 students and four teachers.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel arrived at the site in the evening and was monitoring the rescue operation being carried out by personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies, including the local fire brigade.

Vadodara Chief Fire Officer Parth Brahmbhatt had earlier said some were brought to safety by local residents before agencies arrived at the site.

10 children rescued

Meanwhile, Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel informed that at least 10 children, out of the 24 who were aboard the boat, have been rescued and undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the state.

Two dozen students and four teachers were on a picnic and taking a boat ride in the Harni Motnath lake when the tragedy occurred in the afternoon, officials had said earlier, adding that a search and rescue operation is underway to trace the missing children.

Probe ordered

Speaking on the incident, Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor said a probe has been ordered after he learnt that the boat was carrying more persons than the stipulated number.

“I have also learnt students were not wearing life jackets at the time of the accident. We will take action against those found guilty (of these lapses,” Dindor said.

A preliminary probe by authorities also revealed the boat, which was pulled out from the muddy waters, has only 14 seats but 27 persons, including 23 children, were on board, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)

