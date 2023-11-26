Home

Gujarat Witnesses Unseasonal Rainfall, Hailstones; Netizens Share Images, Videos

New Delhi: Gujarat woke up to a chilly morning on Sunday after unseasonal rainfall and hailstones lashed several parts of the state. According to the India Meteorological Department, Gujarat is likely to experience rainfall and hailstorms on November 27 too. “Unseasonal rains have started in entire Gujarat including Ahmedabad on Sunday. Winds started from the North East at a speed of 5 kilometres per hour amid heavy clouds,” said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Gandhinagar Gir Somnath experienced 38 mm of rainfall from 6 am to 8 am on Sunday morning, Junagadh witnessed 35 mm of rainfall, Amreli witnessed 13 mm of rainfall, Rajkot (6mm), said the State Emergency Operation Center.

The sudden change in the weather left netizens into a tizzy. They took to various social media platforms, especially X, to share videos and pictures of the hailstorm. Notably, the weather department had predicted rain three days in advance.

“Thunderstorm activity accompanied with hailstorm and heavy rainfall likely over Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and south Rajasthan during 26th-27th November,” the weather monitoring agency announced.

Rains in Mumbai, other parts of Maharashtra

Mumbai received light showers accompanied by thunder early Sunday morning and the rainfall coupled with the cool breeze made the city weather pleasant. There was no disruption of road traffic or local train services due to the rainfall. The Colaba observatory (representative of south Mumbai) recorded 9.2 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) recorded 5.2 mm rainfall over the last 24 hours, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Apart from the metropolis, various other parts of the state like north central Maharashtra and Konkan region also received showers. Westerly disturbances and winds from the Bay of Bengal caused the rainfall, as per sources in the IMD Mumbai.

The trough line is strong bringing rains to Maharashtra, which otherwise are restricted to north India only, they said.

