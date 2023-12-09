Home

Gurgaon HORROR: 13-Yo Help Held Captive, Bitten By Dogs, Beaten With Hammer, Stripped And Filmed Naked By Employers

A 13-year-old domestic help was subjected to inhumane abuse by her employers in Sector 57 area of Haryana's Gurugram.

Gurgaon News: A teenage domestic help was allegedly forced to go through a nightmarish ordeal by her employers in Haryana’s Gurugram. According to report, a 13-year-old Bihar native, working as a domestic help for a family in Sector 57 in Gurugram, was allegedly held captive by her employers with her mouth taped shut.

The family also often beat her with an iron rod and a hammer, the victim’s mother has alleged. She also claimed that her daughter was bitten by the employer’s dog, forced to strip naked and then filmed by her employers son’s who also touched her inappropriately, police said.

As per a complaint filed by the woman, the lady of the house where her daughter worked often beat her with an iron rod and a hammer, while her two sons made her strip, videographed her nude, and touched her inappropriately.

The girl, who was held captive in a room with her mouth taped, was freed on Saturday by her mother and her employer.

In her complaint, claimed that her daughter was given food only once in 48 hours and had her mouth taped so she could not raise an alarm, said police.

Her employers used to pour acid on the minor girl’s hands and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the ordeal, read the FIR filed at the Sector 51 Women Police Station.

The Bihar native said she had got her daughter a job at the house of Shashi Sharma, a resident of Sector 57, with the help of a person who cleans vehicles in a nearby area on June 27.

The girl was offered a stay with them and Rs 9,000 in monthly salary, a sum the mother got for only the first two months.

“I went to meet my daughter several times but was neither allowed to meet her nor talk to her on the phone,” said the victim’s mother.

She said she could file the complaint only with the help of her employer, who accompanied her to her daughter’s employers’ house and freed her.

Following the complaint, Shashi Sharma and her two sons were booked under charges of cruelty to animals, causing hurt, outraging modesty of women, and criminal intimidation.

The three were also booked under the Section 10 of POCSO Act, and Section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act, said police.

(With inputs from agencies)

