Farmers protesting against the Centre’s contentious farm bills at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) offered prayers on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Monday. The ongoing protests by thousands of farmers against the Centre’s new farm laws entered the fifth day on Monday, with the protestors threatening to block all five entry points to the national capital. Also Read - Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Messages to Share With Friends on Gurupurab

Rejecting the Centre’s offer to hold talks once they move to the Burari ground, the farmers said they will not accept any conditional dialogue and have called a meeting to discuss their next course of action later in the day. Farmers, who had reached Nirankarai Samagam Ground in Burari on Saturday, continued their protest there.

Traffic continued to be disrupted in the city due to the protests. Taking to twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday alerted commuters to take an alternate route since Singhu and Tikri borders continued to remain closed.

“Singhu Border is still closed from both sides. Please take alternate route.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road.Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu borders,” it tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had appealed to the farmers to shift to the Burari ground and had said the Centre was ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place.

A meeting of over 30 farmer groups was held to discuss Shah’s offer for talks before the scheduled date of December 3 once they move to Burari in the city, but the thousands of protesters had refused to budge and spent another night in the cold at the Singhu and Tikri border points.

