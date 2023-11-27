Home

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Watch Golden Temple Illuminated On The Eve Of Gurpurab

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Watch Golden Temple Illuminated On The Eve Of Gurpurab

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023, also known as Gurpurab and Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav, is the celebration of the 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. Golden Temple was illuminated with colorful lights and adorned with flowers on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Sunday night.

Amritsar: The Golden Temple was illuminated with colorful lights and adorned with flowers on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Sunday night. The auspicious festival, marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, is being celebrated today worldwide by the Sikh community.

Devotees observe this day to pay tribute to the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. This year marks the 554th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who was born on the Purnima Tithi of Kartik Month. The festival of Guru Purab will be celebrated nationwide on November 27, 2023.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Date and Time

Purnima Tithi Begins – November 26, 2023 – 03:53 PM

Purnima Tithi Ends – November 27, 2023 – 02:45 PM

Guru Nanak Jayanti carries profound religious significance among Hindus, marking the auspicious day when Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born on the Purnima Tithi of Kartik Month. Celebrated as Guru Purab and Nanak Prakash Utsav, this festival holds a prominent place in the Sikh community, observed with grandeur worldwide. Devotees engage in prayers to honour their first Guru and reflect on his teachings during this auspicious occasion.

