Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar And His Pivotal Role in Resolving The Ram Temple Conflict

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: January 22, 2024, the date that will be etched on the minds of every Indian for decades to come when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead 1.4 billion Indians and millions of Ram Bhakts across the world to bear witness to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya that culminated after a long wait of over 500 years. The Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will demonstrate the love, devotion, and celebration in the hearts of millions of people in India and around the world.

However, it should be remembered that it did not come easily, given the tussle, controversies, and claims by two parties, namely Hindus and Muslims for centuries. Notably, the origins of the dispute can be traced back to the 16th century. It was when the Mughal emperor Babur built the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on a site believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama.

In 2002, I had a vision that we must restore a particular dilapidated Devkali temple in Ayodhya. Devkali is the Kuldevi of Lord Rama. In September of that year, we reconsecrated the temple. Since then there have been no incidents of violence, related to the Ram Mandir conflict.… pic.twitter.com/kDN9ZwG8U1 — Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) January 19, 2024

The struggle between Hindus and Muslims over the site intensified in the 18th century and subsequent years. During all these years, thousands of people sacrificed their lives, faced atrocities and what not.

In 2010, the Allahabad High Court delivered its verdict on the disputed site, dividing the land into three parts: one-third to the Sunni Waqf Board, one-third to the Nirmohi Akhara (a Hindu sect), and one-third to the Hindu deity Ram Lalla Virajman.

In 2019, the Supreme Court of India heard the appeals against the Allahabad High Court’s verdict and delivered its judgment. It ruled in favour of the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site, while also directing the government to provide an alternate land of five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: The Mediator

Before delivering the historic judgment, the top court had formed a mediation panel where it appointed Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (AOL) as one of three mediators. The other two members being retired Supreme Court judge Justice Fakkir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla and mediation expert Sriram Panchu.

How Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Played A Pivotal Role In Resolving The Ram Mandir Conflict:

It was in 2003 when Sri Sri Ravi Shankar started working to resolve the Ayodhya dispute and he first came up with a list of possible solutions.

In February 2018, eminent members of the Sunni Waqf Board, All India Muslim Personal Law Board, and others met Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and expressed support for an out-of-court settlement in the Ayodhya matter. They supported the proposal of shifting the Masjid to another place. Many Muslim stakeholders were co-operating in this matter. Sixteen leaders from multiple organizations including All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Sunni Waqf Board attended the meeting. Representatives and scholars from various states were present too.

In all these years, Sri Sri has been meeting all stakeholders, clerics, Hindu gurus, and government leaders in Bengaluru, Ayodhya, Lucknow, and New Delhi. During the discussions, a three-point formula was suggested by the Ayodhya Sadbhavna Samanvya Samiti, a coordination committee supported by Sri Sri.

In all three points, it was specified that the Temple would be built at the disputed site. One option suggested was that Muslims should give up their claim to the land and an international university in the name of Bahadur Shah Zafar be built on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway along with a mosque within its premises.

Gurudev In Ayodhya: The Intervention Timeline 2017-18

Way back in 2003, Gurudev had proposed a peace proposal based on foundational principles of faith and compassion to resolve the tension and conflict in Ayodhya, a formula that seems to be coming to fruition 15 years later.

Recent events leading to 8 Feb 2018 meeting of Muslim leaders meeting with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

February 2018, Bengaluru: Eminent members of the Sunni Waqf Board, All India Muslim Personal Law.

The board and others met Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and expressed support for an out-of-court settlement in the Ayodhya matter. They supported the proposal of shifting the Masjid outside to another place. Many Muslim stakeholders co-operated in this matter.

Representatives and scholars from various states were present too. Participants in the meeting included:

Dr. Anees Ansari, Retd. IAS

Athar Husain Siddiqui, Director, CORD

Mr. AR Rahman, Businessman

Maulana Isa Mansuri, Chairman, World Islamic Forum, London, UK

Imran Ahmed, Advocate, Lucknow

Mr. Uaida

Mr. A. Aboobucker, Ex. Chairman, Haj Committee of India

MGS Kamal, Advocate, Bangalore

Dr. Musa Kaiser, Bangalore

15 January 2018

From Chennai, Gurudev did a Video call with Maulana Salman Nadvi in Lucknow.

19 January 2018

Gurudev addressed Maulana and a large group of Muslim leaders and intellectuals in Lucknow via Video conference.

19 Jan 2018

Gurudev deliberated with 60 Muslim leaders from South India in Bangalore Ashram.

3 Feb 2018

Gurudev addressed Maulana and over 100 Muslim leaders in Lucknow from Cochin by Skype.

8 Feb 2018

This was followed by a delegation of Muslim leaders coming to Bengaluru for further talks on 8th Feb.

11 November 2017

In another highly critical meeting, senior leaders from prominent Hindu outfits – Mahant Dinendra Das, Head, Nirmohi Akhara, Ayodhya and Chandra Prakash Kaushik, President, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha and other senior office bearers met Gurudev at Bangalore Ashram.

Nirmohi Akhara and Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha were the main litigants in the Ayodhya case.

13 November 2017

A delegation of Sufi saints from different parts of India met Gurudev at New Delhi, expressing hopes for peace to prevail in Ayodhya which has burnt in the fire of communal disharmony for far too long.

Mid-November 2017

Gurudev embarked on a tour of the state of Uttar Pradesh where he met leaders from multiple organizations representing various sections of Hindu and Muslim communities.

15 November 2017

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Gurudev at Lucknow to discuss the gravity of the situation and the pressing need for an out-of-court settlement if communal harmony is to be maintained in the country.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who is well known for resolving conflicts worldwide, enjoys the unique reputation of being a neutral figure with unquestionable integrity. The ongoing mediation efforts by Gurudev have received wide support and are yielding encouraging results. During their interactions with him people from both communities have expressed their desire for an amicable and constructive solution.

