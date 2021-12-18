Gurugram: The district administration has declared nine containment zones in Gurugram amid rising COVID-19 cases in the area. Over 14 residents in Gurugram have tested positive for the novel coronavirus over a week.Also Read - Odisha: 15 Govt Staff Test Covid Positive; Office Closed For Two Days

The affected areas which have reported surge in COVID cases have been restricted for public gathering and movement. Those areas which have been declared as containment zones in Gurugram include Anantraj Maceo in Sector 91, Casabella in Sector 83, Sector 84, Hibiscus Apartment in Sector 50, Orchid Petals in Sector 49, Sushant Lok-1, Ridgewood Estate DLF-4, Ireo Grand Arch in Sector 58 and Palm Spring in Sector 54.

As of now, the active cases in Gurugram stood at 97. Out of the 97 COVID patients in the city, 91 of them are in home isolation.

In its COVID guidelines issued, the district administration has urged the need to isolate and take “special care of vulnerable persons including senior citizens; persons with HIV-AIDS, Tuberculosis, Diabetes, auto-immune diseases, cancer, and other immune-suppressive conditions; persons with cardiovascular disease or lung disease; pregnant women; etc”.

Omicron in India

India’s Omicron tally crossed 100 as fresh cases of the new COVID-19 variant were reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. Two people, including a man and woman, from Ghaziabad tested positive for the Omicron variant in genome sequencing. Both the patients had returned from Maharashtra on November 29. On December 2, they were found to be positive for COVID.

With rising Omicron cases, the World Health Organization stressed an urgent scale-up of public health and social measures to curtail its further spread. Countries can and must prevent the spread of Omicron with proven health and social measures, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region, Poonam Khetrapal Singh said.

“Our focus must continue to be to protect the least protected and those at high risk, she said in a statement. The overall threat posed by Omicron largely depends on three key questions – its transmissibility; how well the vaccines and prior SARS-CoV-2 infection protect against it, and how virulent the variant is as compared to other variants.

Globally, the pandemic is driven by the Delta variant, against which vaccines continue to provide a robust level of protection from severe disease, hospitalisation, and death. Hence, efforts to scale-up vaccination coverage must continue, the WHO official said.

Vaccines are an important tool in our fight against the pandemic, but, as we know, vaccines alone will not get any country out of this pandemic. We must scale up vaccination and at the same time implement public health and social measures, which have proven critical to limiting transmission of COVID-19 and reducing deaths, Singh said.

(With inputs from PTI)