New Delhi: The number of containment zones in Gurugram has come down from 165 to 107, after the district saw a dip in coronavirus infections. In a revised order, the Gurugram administration informed that 107 areas under 21 health centers in the district are marked as containment zones now. The non-essential movement will be completely restricted in these hotspots and rigorous contact tracing will be undertaken to break the chain of COVID transmission. The health officials said that the number of containment zones is likely to come down further as the district is witnessing a drop in new cases.

In the last 24 hours, Haryana reported 112 coronavirus deaths as 5,643 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection count to 7,28,607, according to a Health Department bulletin. So far, the infection has killed 7,317 people in the state. On Friday, nine deaths each were reported from Sirsa and Hisar, eight from Jind and seven each from Gurgaon, Faridabad and Rohtak districts.

Gurgaon district reported the maximum 623 cases, followed by 464 in Hisar and 431 in Rewari. The total active cases were 54,397, nearly half the number over two weeks ago. The total recoveries so far are 6,66,893. The cumulative positivity rate is 8.53 per cent while the recovery rate stands at 91.53 per cent, the bulletin said.