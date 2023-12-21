Home

Gurugram HORROR! 13-Yo Gang-Raped, Beaten And Dumped In Garbage Heap

A teenage girl was abducted, gangraped and brutally assaulted by three men in Haryana's Gurugram on December 13, police said.

Gurugram Rape: In a horrifying incident of sexual assault against a minor, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped, brutally assaulted, and then dumped in a garbage heap in Haryana’s Gurugram.

According to officials, citing a complaint filed by the girl’s mother, the disturbing incident took place on December 13 when the victim was returning home after delivering food to her brother in the afternoon.

In her complaint, the victim’s mother, who works in a private company in Gurugram, stated the accused abducted her teenage daughter on her way home, took her to an isolated spot where they raped her, brutally thrashed her and then threw her near a garbage heap before fleeing the scene.

“The accused took away my daughter to a deserted place where they not only raped her, but also thrashed her brutally. After this, they threw my daughter near a garbage heap and ran away,” she said.

“On receiving the information at 7.30 pm, I reached the spot and found my daughter soaked in blood and moaning in pain. I immediately informed the police. My daughter told me that three youths kidnapped her first and then raped and brutally thrashed her,” the victim’s mother said in her complaint.

Based on the woman’s complaint, an FIR was registered at women police station, west, police said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against three youths, including two named Ankush and Dev under various sections of the IPC and section six of POCSO Act at the women police station, west, on Sunday, they said.

A senior police officer said that an FIR was registered and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.

