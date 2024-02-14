Gurugram HORROR: Student Assaulted By 20 Boys Outside School After Failed Abduction Bid

Home

A class 11 student was beaten up by a group of as many as 20 boys outside the gates of a private school in Sushant Lok area of Gurugram in Haryana.

Gurugram News: A group of as many as 20 boys allegedly beat up a class 11 student outside the gate of a private school in Sushant Lok area of Haryana’s Gurugram, officials said Wednesday, adding that the attackers had first attempted to kidnap the victim.

According to the police, the assault was captured on CCTV cameras installed outside the school gate, showing the assailants arriving in five cars and trying to apparently abduct the victim. The boy received grievous injuries all over his body, including both his eyes and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment, they said.

An official said the victim’s father, Amit Dahiya, a resident of Krishna colony in Gurugram, received a call on Tuesday afternoon from the school, informing him that his son had been admitted to Umkal hospital after a physical assault.

“When I reached the hospital, I found that my son was in a very bad state,” Dahiya said in his complaint, according to police.

Dahiya said that his son told him that three of schoolmates and 17 others lay in wait outside the school gate, and jumped him as soon as he stepped outside.

The victim, police said, received multiple injuries on his body including in his eyes and is being treated at a private hospital.

Dahiya told police they wanted to kill his son.

“They came in five vehicles and surrounded him with the aim of forcing him inside one of the cars. The accused also hid the cars’ number plates by putting stickers on them. The school staff has corroborated what happened and the entire incident is captured in CCTV,” Dahiya said in his complaint, said police.

Following his complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sushant Lok Police Station on Tuesday night.

“The injured student is not fit for statement but is reportedly stable. We are conducting raids to nab the suspects,” said Inspector Rishikant, SHO, Sector 29 Police Station.

Further investigation is underway, the officer said.

(With PTI inputs)

