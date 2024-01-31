Home

Gurugram SHOCKER! Woman Dies After Husband Kicks Her Out Of House On Wintry Night

A 28-year-old woman died after her husband threw her out of the house on a wintry night.

Representational Image

Gurugram News: In a disturbing incident, a 28-year-old woman died, allegedly due to bitter cold, after her alcoholic husband reportedly kicked her out of the house on chilly night in a village of Gurugram district of Haryana on Sunday.

A senior official said Wednesday that the husband allegedly often used to harass her over dowry and also assaulted her on multiple occasions in the past. “On Sunday night, the husband allegedly thrashed the victim and then forced her out of the house,” the official said, citing a complaint lodged by the deceased woman’s brother.

The victim, Poonam, had been married to Mangat Ram, a resident of Sunderpur village, for nine years, the official said.

In his complaint, Hemant Kumar– the woman’s brother– alleged that the husband, Mangat Ram, often used to thrash Poonam over dowry demands and even kicked her out of the house.

Kumar said Mangat Ram would often beat his sister after consuming alcohol and that he was demanding a dowry of Rs 2 lakh.

“On the night of January 28, Mangat Ram was heavily intoxicated under the influence of alcohol and threw my sister out after beating her badly. The next morning (January 29), I got a call that my sister had died,” Poonam’s brother said in his complaint.

“When I reached the spot, I found my sister lying unconscious near the bathroom in the house. We took her inside the room but she was dead, Kumar further said.

Police said a murder case was lodged against the husband at Farrukhnagar police station.

“An FIR was registered based on the complaint filed by the victim’s brother and police handed over the body to the family after post-mortem,” they said.

As per doctors, the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem report.

A senior police officer said action on the matter will be taken on the basis of evidence found in the investigation as well as the autopsy report.

(With PTI inputs)

