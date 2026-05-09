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Gurugram: Traffic jams to end, 900-meter flyover to be built at Ambedkar Chowk, costing Rs 32 crore, to cross through...

Gurugram: Traffic jams to end, 900-meter flyover to be built at Ambedkar Chowk, costing Rs 32 crore, to cross through…

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has issued a tender for the construction of a flyover at Ambedkar Chowk. The project is expected to be completed in two years at a cost of Rs 32 crore.

Gurugram: Traffic jams to end, 900-meter flyover to be built at Ambedkar Chowk, costing Rs 32 crore, to cross through... (AI image))

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has issued a tender for the construction of a flyover at the junction (Ambedkar Chowk) of Sectors 45, 46, 51 and 52 in Gurugram.

The project aims to ease traffic congestion at one of the city’s busiest traffic junctions and make traffic more smooth for residents and commuters who travel through this route daily.

Ambedkar Chowk is an important connecting junction for traffic between Ardee City, Sohna Road, and the surrounding residential sectors. Rapid urban development in the surrounding areas and increasing traffic pressure cause heavy traffic congestion at this junction during peak hours.

PC Meena, Chief Executive Officer of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, said that Gurugram is experiencing rapid urban development and traffic congestion is constantly increasing. The proposed flyover at Ambedkar Chowk will improve connectivity within the city and make traffic flow more smooth.

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900-meter-long, four-lane flyover will be built

Under the project, a 900-meter long four-lane flyover will be constructed from RD City towards Sohna Road, which will enable smooth traffic movement and reduce traffic congestion at the junction.

Along with this, four-lane service roads will also be developed for better movement in the surrounding areas and convenience of the local people.

The scope of work also includes the development of surface drainage systems and pedestrian pathways to ensure improved urban mobility and pedestrian convenience in the area. Additionally, crash barriers, signage, road markings, and other road safety measures will be installed as part of the project to enhance road safety. The proposed infrastructure upgrades are expected to improve traffic distribution and reduce travel time for commuters.

Project to be completed in two years

Developed at a cost of approximately ₹32 crore, the project is targeted for completion within two years from the start date. Upon completion, the project is expected to provide significant relief to commuters, reduce traffic congestion, and improve connectivity between surrounding sectors.

Tender also invited for Sati Chowk

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority is continuously working towards strengthening the road network through various important mobility projects with the aim of strengthening traffic management and enhancing passenger convenience in the city.

The authority has also recently issued a tender for the construction of the Dadi Sati Chowk flyover at the junction of Sectors 85-86 and 89-90. Additionally, a tender will soon be issued for the construction of an underpass at the Millennium City Metro Station, reducing traffic congestion at another major junction in the city and streamlining traffic flow.

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