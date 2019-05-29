New Delhi: Police on Wednesday released a photograph of the accused who assaulted a man in Gurugram for wearing a traditional skull cap. Releasing the photo, the police requested the people to provide them with further information on the accused, stated news agency ANI.

The incident took place on May 26 when a 25-year-old Muslim man was allegedly assaulted by four unidentified youths for wearing a traditional skull cap, stated a police official. The victim, identified as Mohamad Barker Alam, is a native of Bihar. He lived in Jakob Pura area of Gurgaon when the incident took place.

As per a police complaint lodged on Sunday, Alam alleged that four unidentified youths accosted him in a Sadar Bazar lane and objected to him for wearing a skull cap. Alam’s FIR read: “The accused threatened me, saying wearing a cap was not allowed in the area. They removed my cap and slapped me while asking me to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

The FIR which was registered at the city police station further stated, “As I followed their instruction and chanted Bharat Mata ki Jai, they asked me to chant Jai Sri Ram which I refused. At this, the youths picked up a baton from the roadside and began beating me. They hit me on my legs and back.”

The incident reportedly took place when Alam was returning home after offering namaz in a mosque at Sadar Bazar. He said after hearing his cries for help, other people from his community rushed to help him, following which the assailants fled from the spot.

“We have received a complaint about the incident and registered an FIR under sections 153, 147, 149, 323 and 506 in the city police station. We have also conducted a medical examination of the man,” Gurgaon City ACP Rajiv Kumar said.

While Section 153 of the IPC pertains to causing enmity between people of different religions, Sections 147 and 149 define offences of riots and unlawful assembly, respectively. Sections 323 and 506 deal with offences of causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

