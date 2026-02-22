Home

Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express Route Update: Indian Railways revises stoppage list of North East train; check details here

The Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express train runs from Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri will now have seven stoppages instead of 6. Scroll down to check route details.

Vande Bharat Express- File image

Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express Route Update: In a significant update for the commuters of North East India, the Indian Railways has announced a route change of the Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express. In the recent update, the Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express will now stop at 7 stations instead of earlier marked 6 stations, bringing joy and comfort to the residents of the new station. For a perspective, the Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express train runs from Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri, covering a total distance of about 409 km in 5 hours 30 minutes. Here are all the details you need to know about the updated route details of Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express.



What is the new route of Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express?



Maintained and operated by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone, the Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express is the first Vande Bharat Express train of North East India. It was flagged off this semi-high-speed train on May 29, 2023 by the Prime Minister of India. As per the new notification, the Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express will now stop at 7 stations, namely:

Kamakhya Rangiya New Bongaigaon Kokrajhar Gossaigaon Hat New Alipurduar New Coochbehar

Vande Bharat Express (22228) Route details and Time table

Station Code Station Name Arrives Departs GHY Guwahati Starts 16:30 KYQ Kamakhya 16:40 16:42 RNY Rangiya Jn 17:05 17:07 NBQ New Bongaigaon 18:25 18:27 KOJ Kokrajhar 18:50 18:51 GOGH Gossaigaon Hat 19:14 19:15 NOQ New Alipurduar 19:46 19:47 NCB New Cooch Behar 20:00 20:01 NJP New Jalpaiguri 22:00 Ends

What are train ticket quotas are available on Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express?

GN,TQ,SS,LD quotas are available in the booking of Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express train as of now.

Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express FAQs:

Question: How much distance does Vande Bharat Express 22228 cover?

Answer: Vande Bharat Express 22228 covers a total distance of 409 km during its journey.

Question: How many stations does Vande Bharat Express 22228 pass through?

Answer: Vande Bharat Express 22228 passes through 9 stations between its starting point and final destination.

Question: What are the origin and destination stations of Vande Bharat Express 22228?

Answer: Vande Bharat Express 22228 runs from Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri.

Question: On how many days does Vande Bharat Express 22228 operate?

Answer: According to the 22228 timetable, Vande Bharat Express operates 6 days a week.

