Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express Route Update: Indian Railways revises stoppage list of North East train; check details here
The Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express train runs from Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri will now have seven stoppages instead of 6. Scroll down to check route details.
Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express Route Update: In a significant update for the commuters of North East India, the Indian Railways has announced a route change of the Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express. In the recent update, the Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express will now stop at 7 stations instead of earlier marked 6 stations, bringing joy and comfort to the residents of the new station. For a perspective, the Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express train runs from Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri, covering a total distance of about 409 km in 5 hours 30 minutes. Here are all the details you need to know about the updated route details of Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express.
What is the new route of Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express?
Maintained and operated by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone, the Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express is the first Vande Bharat Express train of North East India. It was flagged off this semi-high-speed train on May 29, 2023 by the Prime Minister of India. As per the new notification, the Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express will now stop at 7 stations, namely:
- Kamakhya
- Rangiya
- New Bongaigaon
- Kokrajhar
- Gossaigaon Hat
- New Alipurduar
- New Coochbehar
Vande Bharat Express (22228) Route details and Time table
|Station Code
|Station Name
|Arrives
|Departs
|GHY
|Guwahati
|Starts
|16:30
|KYQ
|Kamakhya
|16:40
|16:42
|RNY
|Rangiya Jn
|17:05
|17:07
|NBQ
|New Bongaigaon
|18:25
|18:27
|KOJ
|Kokrajhar
|18:50
|18:51
|GOGH
|Gossaigaon Hat
|19:14
|19:15
|NOQ
|New Alipurduar
|19:46
|19:47
|NCB
|New Cooch Behar
|20:00
|20:01
|NJP
|New Jalpaiguri
|22:00
|Ends
What are train ticket quotas are available on Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express?
GN,TQ,SS,LD quotas are available in the booking of Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express train as of now.
Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express FAQs:
Question: How much distance does Vande Bharat Express 22228 cover?
Answer: Vande Bharat Express 22228 covers a total distance of 409 km during its journey.
Question: How many stations does Vande Bharat Express 22228 pass through?
Answer: Vande Bharat Express 22228 passes through 9 stations between its starting point and final destination.
Question: What are the origin and destination stations of Vande Bharat Express 22228?
Answer: Vande Bharat Express 22228 runs from Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri.
Question: On how many days does Vande Bharat Express 22228 operate?
Answer: According to the 22228 timetable, Vande Bharat Express operates 6 days a week.
