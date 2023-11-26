Home

News

‘Had Modi Been PM…’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Says India Couldn’t Give ‘Proper Reply’ To 26/11 Attackers

‘Had Modi Been PM…’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Says India Couldn’t Give ‘Proper Reply’ To 26/11 Attackers

Himanta Biswa Sarma said India's response would have been totally different if Narendra Modi had been the Prime Minister at the time.

File Photo (PTI)

Puri, Odisha: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Sunday claimed that India could not give a “proper reply” to the perpetrators and attackers of the infamous 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the country’s response would have been a lot more stern if Narendra Modi had been the Prime Minister at the time instead of Congress’ Manmohan Singh.

Trending Now

“It is a very sad day for all of us. Had Modi been the PM then instead of Manmohan Singh, things would have been totally different,” Sarma said after visiting the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha. Sarma claimed that India could not give a “proper reply” to 26/11 attackers and things would have been totally different if Modi had been the PM at the time as he would have given a befitting reply to the attackers.

You may like to read

“It is really sad that we could not give a proper reply,” he said.

On November 26, 2008, ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and in an indiscriminate fire killed 166 people, 18 of them security personnel, and injured several others during a 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

Earlier, the Assam CM paid darshan at the famous Jagannath Temple. Upon his arrival, Sarma was welcomed at Lion’s Gate of the 12th century shrine by the temple administration. “It is considered most pious to have darshan of the trinity during the last five days of Kartik month,” said Sarma, who was accompanied by Puri MLA Jatany Sarangi and BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Sarma also proposed that his government will set up a yatri niwas in the temple town to facilitate stay of the devotees visiting Jagannath temple from the north-eastern state.

“I will write to the Odisha government to provide necessary assistance to construct a yatri niwas in Puri for the devotees coming from Assam to have darshan of Lord Jagannath,” he said.

Sarma recalled he had earlier visited the temple alone. This time, he came with his family to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.