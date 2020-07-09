Vikas Dubey Arrest Latest News: Dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, who was arrested outside a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, said on Thursday to police that he had dumped the bodies of slain cops in a well. He also had the plan to burn the bodies to destroy evidence. However, he did not have enough time to do so, hence fled from the place to escape police arrest. Also Read - Vikas Dubey Arrest News: UP Police Takes Over Custody of Gangster in Ujjain

During police interrogation, he also revealed that he told his men to run in separate directions. He said that he received information that the raid will take place in the morning, but the cops came at night only. Also Read - Vikas Dubey's Mother Claims Her Son is Samajwadi Party Member; SP Denies Claim, Demands Strict Action

He also revealed that he had received tip-off from police sources about the raid in Kanpur. Also Read - Vikas Dubey Arrested in Ujjain, 9 July: Ujjain Mahakal Temple Shopkeeper Recognised Gangster First | All You Need to Know

After playing hide and seek for nearly six days, Vikas Dubey was on Thursday morning arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police from the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain.

During police interrogation, he further revealed that he fired upon the police as he feared the force was coming to encounter him. He used fake ID, told security guard that his name was Shubham to enter temple in Ujjain.

To enter the temple, Dubey had purchased a VIP ticket worth Rs 250 to pray at the temple. Later he confessed that he was in fact Vikas Dubey.

Later, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said two of Dubey’s associates were also arrested.

“We have arrested Dubey and he is in our custody,” Mishra said. “Dubey arrived at the (Mahakal) temple in his car. A police constable identified him first, after which three others (security personnel) were alerted and he was taken aside for questioning and later arrested,” Mishra said.

When the cops asked him his name, he loudly said “Vikas Dubey”, following which they and private security personnel deployed at the temple nabbed him.

Carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to his arrest, Dubey had been on the run since last Friday night when a police party, which had gone to arrest him from his house in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, was ambushed.

The group was caught in a hail of gunfire from rooftops, which left eight policemen dead including a deputy superintendent.

Police said he has been a prime accused in some 60 criminal cases in his lifetime, including murders. Among them, he was accused of killing a BJP MLA in a police station 20 years ago but was acquitted for lack of evidence.

Meanwhile, two more aides of Dubey were gunned down in separate encounters in Uttar Pradesh, police said.