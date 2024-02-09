Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Haldwani Communal Violence: 4 Killed; 250 Injured, Curfew Imposed And Internet Suspended | Check Latest Updates

Haldwani Communal Violence: 4 Killed; 250 Injured, Curfew Imposed And Internet Suspended | Check Latest Updates

Haldwani Communal Violence: 4 Killed; 250 Injured, Curfew Imposed And Internet Suspended | Check Latest Updates

Published: February 9, 2024 7:47 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

haldwani violence
Haldwani Communal Violence: 4 Killed; 250 Injured, Curfew Imposed And Internet Suspended | Check Latest Updates

Haldwani Communal Violence: 4 Killed; 250 Injured, Curfew Imposed And Internet Suspended | Check Latest Updates

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.