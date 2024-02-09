Home

Schools Closed, Section 144 Imposed In Haldwani After Communal Violence

Haldwani Communal Violence: The district administration has imposed Section 144 in the city, and all schools have been shut due to the violence that broke out on Thursday over the demolition of an 'illegally built' madrasa in Banbhoolpura area.

Haldwani: Communal tension gripped Nainital district’s Haldwani area on Thursday evening as violence broke out over the demolition of an “illegally built” madrasa in Banbhoolpura area, resulting in the killing of at least four people and injuring as many as 250. To control the situation, the state government has imposed a curfew and issued shoot-at-sight orders against the rioters. Internet services have also been completely suspended in the city. The administration has shut down all schools in the affected areas in light of the violence and for the safety of the children.

Haldwani Communal Violence: School Closed

As a precautionary measure, the district administration has imposed Section 144 across Haldwani, resulting in the closure of all shops and schools in the affected areas. Currently, the situation remains tense.

Haldwani Communal Violence: How It Happened?

As per the authorities, madrasa and mosques were built illegally, leading to their demolition. However, this move angered a mob in the Vanbhulpura area, leading to violence. The violence resulted in 50 cops being injured.

The angered mob, described as “unruly elements,” pelted stones at the officials, prompting cops to retaliate with lathi charge and tear gas.

Haldwani Communal Violence: Rioters Damaged Public Property

The rioters set several vehicles that were parked outside the police station on fire, further deteriorating the law-and-order situation.

The demolitions were aimed to clear government land allegedly encroached by the madrasa and mosque. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena, the demolitions complied with a court order.

As the bulldozer razed the structures, furious residents took to the streets in protest. They broke the barricades and engaged in heated confrontations with cops.

Angered mobs also pelted stones at law enforcement, municipal workers, and journalists, resulting in injuries and damage to public property.

Haldwani Communal Violence: What Uttarakhand CM Said?

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the demolition was carried out after a court order. He stated that “anti-social elements” in the area had clashed with officials and cops, who were dispatched for the demolition drive, leading to the current situation.

The Chief Minister added that additional police and central forces are being deployed to restore the law and order situation in the affected areas, appealing to people to maintain peace.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.