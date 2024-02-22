Home

Haldwani Violence: ‘Mastermind’ Abdul Malik, Wife Booked For Fraud, Criminal Conspiracy; 78 Held So Far

Four more rioters were arrested, taking the total number of arrests so far to 78 in the February 8 violence that broke out over the demolition of an illegal madrasa in Banbhoolpura in Haldwani area of Uttarakhand.

Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh inspects the violence-hit area of Banbhoolpura in Haldwani on Feb 15. (ANI Photo)

Haldwani Violence: A fresh case of fraud and criminal conspiracy was registered on Thursday against six people, including “mastermind” Abdul Malik and his wife, in connection with the Haldwani violence, police said.

Four more rioters were arrested, taking the total number of arrests so far to 78 in the February 8 violence that broke out over the demolition of an illegal madrasa in Banbhoolpura, they said.

Malik and his wife Safia are among six persons booked for criminal conspiracy and fraudulently using a dead man’s name for illegal plotting, construction and transfer of land, Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena said.

The accused have been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy to mislead the government departments and the court on the basis of false affidavits, he said.

They have been booked under sections 120B(criminal conspiracy), 417 (cheating) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC, he told reporters.

Earlier, three FIRs were registered in connection with the incident.

A look-out notice against Malik and his son Abdul Moid was issued earlier and their property in the town attached.

Malik had built the illegal madrasa and vehemently opposed its demolition, police said.

His wife had even moved the court challenging the municipal corporation’s notice for demolition.

Meanwhile, four more rioters were arrested for the violence on Thursday.

On a viral video showing that money is being distributed among people in the riot-hit area in Haldwani, the SSP said people who distributed money belonged to a Hyderabad-based NGO.

Investigations have revealed that some people of the NGO ‘Hyderabad Youth Courage’ have distributed money, he said.

“The source of the funds and the amount distributed by them is being looked into. Appropriate action will be taken by the police and other departments concerned,” Meena said.

Violence broke out on February 8 over the demolition of an illegally built madrasa in the Banbhoolpura area, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire.

In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than a hundred, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to police.

(Only the headline has been reworked by India.com. Copy comes from an agency feed)

