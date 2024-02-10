Home

Haldwani Riots: Magisterial Probe Ordered Into Feb 8 Riots; Curfew Lifted From Outer Areas

More than 60 people were injured on Thursday after locals hurled stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police in Haldwani town of Nainital district in Uttarakhand when protests erupted over the demolition of an "illegally-built" madrasa in Bhanbhoolpura locality.

Security personnel stand guard during curfew at Banbhoolpura area that witnessed arson and vandalism by a mob over the demolition of an allegedly "illegally-built" madrasa on Thursday, in Haldwani, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Haldwani Violence: Some semblance of normalcy returned to the violence-hit Haldwani in Uttarkhand’s Nainital district as curfew was lifted from outer areas of the town Saturday while a magisterial probe has been ordered into the February 8 riots which tore through the Banbhoolpura area after the demolition of an “illegal” madrassa.

Officials said the curfew remained in Banbhoolpura, the epicentre of the mob violence while a search is underway to trace Abdul Malik who had built the structure.

Internet shut, 5 held so far

Meanwhile, Internet services remained suspended in the town to prevent rumours from spreading via social media platforms. Police patrolled the affected areas as streets wore a deserted look and shops and schools remained shut.

A senior police officer said said three FIRs have been registered and five persons arrested so far in connection with the riots.

“The police have begun a search for an accused named Abdul Malik who had built the now razed illegal structure and opposed its demolition most strongly,” Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena told reporters at a press conference.

‘Conspiracy’, Magisterial probe ordered

Police said they have collected CCTV footage and video clips of Thursday’s riots and the footage is being analysed to identify the rioters, the police said.

The arson, vandalism and attack on the police personnel in Haldwani was part of a conspiracy, the SSP said.

Chief Secretary Radha Raturi in an order said that a magisterial probe will be conducted by Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat, who will submit his report to the government in 15 days.

The order limiting the area under curfew to Banbhoolpura was issued on Saturday by Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh. Shops on the outskirts of the town opened on Saturday following the partial lifting of the curfew but schools remained closed.

No deaths due to police firing

Officials said six rioters were killed, while as many as 60 people were injured in Thursday’s riots, however, none of the deaths occured due to police firing, said SSP Meena, adding that post-mortem reporters will clarify the circumstances of their deaths and vindicate the police’s claim.

He said the police had fired following magisterial orders to disperse the mob.

“No one died in the firing as we had searched the entire area after the firing and found no bodies. The bodies were found the next day in hospitals. Post-mortem and forensic examination reports will clarify the circumstances that led to their death,” he said.

Curfew lifted from outer areas

As per the official order issued on Saturday, the curfew has now been limited to the entire Banbhoolpura area, which also includes the Army Cantonment (including workshop line) Tikonia-Teenpani and the area within the peripheries of the Gaulapar bypass

The movement of vehicles on the Nainital-Bareily motor road and commercial establishments will be free from restriction, it added.

However, only hospitals and medical shops will remain open in the areas where the curfew is in force.

“Patrolling is continuously being done in the affected areas and the situation is under control,” Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Law and Order, A P Anshuman, who is camping in Haldwani, told news agency PTI.

Sixteen people have been named as accused in the three FIRs, the ADG said, adding that five of them have been arrested and the rest will also be held soon.

The residents of Banbhoolpura area, where the curfew is still in force, are being allowed to buy essentials from time to time, the ADG said.

The movement of trains up to Kathgodam has also been resumed, he added.

No fresh untoward incident has been reported from anywhere, the officer said.

Haldwani violence

More than 60 people were injured on Thursday after locals hurled stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire.

Seven people, including a journalist, were undergoing treatment on Friday at three different hospitals. Three of them were said to be in a serious condition.

(With PTI inputs)

