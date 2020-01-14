New Delhi: Soon after the Supreme Court dismissed the curative petitions of two convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday said the hanging is small punishment for the convicts.

The DCW chief said these criminals had no fear when they committed the crime and now they fear for their life after the top court announced a death sentence for them. She further stated the hanging will send a clear message to people who carry rapist mindset.

“While committing such a heinous crime, these brutal people did not show any mercy, but now when they have been sentenced to death, they are scared for their lives. For such people, hanging is a small punishment. Their hanging will send out a strong message to those who have rapist mindset,” Maliwal tweeted in Hindi.

The statement from the DCW comes after the Supreme Court earlier in the day dismissed the curative petition of the two death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case.

Supreme Court’s five-judge Bench of Justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra, RF Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan heard the petition filed by Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh.

The two convicts had moved the Supreme Court after the Patiala House Court on January 7 issued death warrants in their names for their hanging on January 22.

Apart from these two, other two convicts named Pawan and Akshay will also be executed on the same day at 7 AM in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.